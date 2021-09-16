Fencing around the U.S. Capitol in preparation for supporters of January 6 riot

Photo: DC Spotlight Newspaper/Wendy Thompson
On Saturday, protestors and Trump supporters will take to the streets of Washington, D.C. in support of the insurrectionist who stormed into Congress on January 6 and were jailed. Reinforced fencing has again been placed around the Capitol in preparation for the event dubbed “Justice for J6”.
On Saturday, September 18, only members of Congress and congressional staff will be admitted.
The Department of Defense is offering support from the National Guard. The Capitol Police will work in conjunction with the military if necessary. There will be extensive road closures.
No parking
- 3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to 3rd Street SW
- I Street, from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- H Street, from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- 17th Street, from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (west side of Farragut Square)
- 17th Street from I Street NW to K Street NW (east side of Farragut Square)
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (east side of McPherson Square)
- 15th Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)
- Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW
- Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW
- Third Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW
Streets closed to vehicle traffic
- 3rd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW from Independence Avenue, SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW
- Madison Drive NW from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street NW
- Jefferson Drive SW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street SW
- Maryland Avenue SW from Independence Avenue SW to 3rd Street SW