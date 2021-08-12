LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Notice of Intent – Urban Teachers

E.L. HAYNES PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENTER A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT

CAPITAL TEACHING RESIDENCY (CTR) PROGRAM

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School and KIPP DC have successfully partnered since November 2012 in support of the Capital Teaching Residency (CTR) Program. The mission of the CTR Program is to close the achievement gap by 1) creating a talent pipeline of highly effective teachers in the District of Columbia; 2) retaining highly effective teachers in D.C. public and charter schools; and 3) shaping high-quality teacher preparation programs nationally.

In support of the existing partnership and in order to meet the deliverables of existing grant agreements, E.L. Haynes Public Charter School will provide funding to KIPP DC in the amount of $75,000 to support professional development of our next cohort of teacher residents and continue managing the CTR program.

If you have questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact our Procurement Officer: Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School