LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Notice of Intent – Bard College

E.L. HAYNES PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENTER A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT

BARD COLLEGE

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School has partnered with Bard College to provide early college programming opportunities for our students.

The Bard Sequence Electives program offers students the opportunity to take Bard College humanities elective courses. These courses allow students to engage with key questions and themes in history and examine their impact on today’s society and develop strong writing, analytical, and critical thinking skills. The Bard Sequence Electives courses will fall within the Bard Associate in Arts program of study. These courses will be offered to students at a consortium of high schools, including Washington Leadership Academy, through virtual instruction. In addition, Bard will offer in-person Sequence Electives to cohorts of E. L. Haynes students.

Bard and E. L. Haynes will jointly select students for the Bard Sequence Electives, using a recommended admissions assessment, including a writing assessment, sample seminar, and an interview, designed and provided by Bard, along with a rubric. E. L. Haynes may include additional components in admissions, such as high school GPA, attendance, and/or standardized test scores.

Instructors will be identified by Bard and will meet the following minimum criteria:

A terminal degree in a humanities discipline (all but dissertation faculty will be considered)

At least 2 years of college teaching

For in-person courses, the Partner has final approval over the instructor(s) chosen by Bard, from the applicant pool Bard provides. This applicant pool may include faculty from the partner institution provided they meet the required criteria. Partner may participate in the hiring process outlined by Bard. In the event that the Partner does not approve the instructor candidate identified by Bard, Bard will make every effort to identify a mutually agreeable candidate from the applicant pool.

Given this unique opportunity for partnership in an early college program, E.L. Haynes Public Charter School will contract with Bard College in the amount of $66,100, or a mutually agreed upon amount if programming needs change.

If you have questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact our Procurement Officer:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School