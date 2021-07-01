Trending
LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Request for Proposals – Fence Design and Installation

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Fence Design and Installation

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals to design and install fencing to meet design and security needs at our Kansas Ave Campus.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on July 2, 2021. We will notify the final vendors of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org

