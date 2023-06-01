Trending
LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Notice of Intent – EmpowerK12

E.L. HAYNES PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENTER A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT

EmpowerK12

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School requires data support services for the 23/24 school year. Following a needs assessment of the available vendors, EmpowerK12 is the only vendor who can provide the specialized data management and analysis need for a K-12 LEA of our size and scope. E.L. Haynes intends to enter into a sole source contract with EmpowerK12 through June 2024.

If you have questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact our Procurement Officer:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

kyochum@elhaynes.org

