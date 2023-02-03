LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Playground and General Contracting

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Playground and General Contracting

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals to procure a general contractor to support on every day needs and larger projects including but not limited to: repairs on current play structures and the replacement of a 2-4yo play structure for our PK playground; fencing; and projects requiring DCRA building permits.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on February 24, 2023. We will notify the final vendors of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org