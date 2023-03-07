DC SPOTLIGHT Top 10 Books List – March 2023

1. SPARE
by Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.
2. THE LIGHT WE CARRY
by Michelle Obama
The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.
3. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED
by Jennette McCurdy
The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.
4. ALL ABOUT LOVE
by Bell Hooks
The late feminist icon explores the causes of a polarized society and the meaning of love.
5. START, STAY, OR LEAVE
by Trey Gowdy
The art of decision making
6. ATOMIC HABITS
by James Clear
Tiny changes, remarkable results.
7. WONDER
by R. J. Palacio
A boy with a facial deformity starts school.
8. LITTLE BLUE TRUCK’S VALENTINE
by Alice Schertle. Illustrated by Jill McElmurry
Little Blue Truck delivers Valentine’s Day cards to all his farm animal friends.
9. THE WONDER THINGS YOU WILL BE
by Emily Winfield Martin
A celebration of future possibilities
10. REFUGEE
by Alan Gratz
Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.