DC SPOTLIGHT Top 10 Books List – March 2023

1. SPARE

by Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

2. THE LIGHT WE CARRY

by Michelle Obama

The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

3. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED

by Jennette McCurdy

The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE

by Bell Hooks

The late feminist icon explores the causes of a polarized society and the meaning of love.

5. START, STAY, OR LEAVE

by Trey Gowdy

The art of decision making

6. ATOMIC HABITS

by James Clear

Tiny changes, remarkable results.

7. WONDER

by R. J. Palacio

A boy with a facial deformity starts school.

8. LITTLE BLUE TRUCK’S VALENTINE

by Alice Schertle. Illustrated by Jill McElmurry

Little Blue Truck delivers Valentine’s Day cards to all his farm animal friends.

9. THE WONDER THINGS YOU WILL BE

by Emily Winfield Martin

A celebration of future possibilities

10. REFUGEE

by Alan Gratz

Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.