LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Architecture and Design

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Architecture and Design

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals to procure an architectural firm to complete a feasibility study for additional student educational facilities at the school’s 4501 Kansas Avenue location. The school would also like consultation and design services to begin implementation of a phased construction program as soon as possible. E.L. Haynes aims to have a consolidated, state-of-the-art PK3-12th grade campus by 2027.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on February 10, 2023. We will notify the final vendors of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org