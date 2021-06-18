LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Request for Proposals – Mental Health Service Providers

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Mental Health Service Providers

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals to provide school-based mental health support and professional development to our staff. Proposals must include at least two components: Professional Development to staff focused on wellbeing and mental health and direct clinical mental health services for staff as needed.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on June 25, 2021. We will notify the final vendors of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org