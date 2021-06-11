LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Request for Proposals – Related Service Providers

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Related Service Providers
E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals to provide school-based special education related services and evaluations by making available qualified providers for related services including, but not limited to the following areas:
- Adaptive Physical Education
- Assistive Technology
- Behavioral Support and Counseling, particularly bilingual in Spanish and/or Amharic
- Educational Services (home and hospital services, specialized tutoring)
- Lindamood-Bell trained educators
- Mobility and Orientation training
- Nursing Services
- Neuropsychology
- Psychiatry
- Transportation
- Vision Instruction and Evaluations
Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on July 6, 2021. We will notify the final vendors of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:
Kristin Yochum
E.L. Haynes Public Charter School
Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504
Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org