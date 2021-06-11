Trending
LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Request for Proposals – Related Service Providers

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Related Service Providers

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals to provide school-based special education related services and evaluations by making available qualified providers for related services including, but not limited to the following areas:

  • Adaptive Physical Education
  • Assistive Technology
  • Behavioral Support and Counseling, particularly bilingual in Spanish and/or Amharic
  • Educational Services (home and hospital services, specialized tutoring)
  • Lindamood-Bell trained educators
  • Mobility and Orientation training
  • Nursing Services
  • Neuropsychology
  • Psychiatry
  • Transportation
  • Vision Instruction and Evaluations

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on July 6, 2021. We will notify the final vendors of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org

