Georgetown University students suffering from the stomach illness norovirus

Georgetown University is reporting that the norovirus has infected students on its Washington, DC campus. University officials have discovered over 90 students suffering from the stomach disease. Several students were taken to local emergency rooms, while others were given IVs for dehydration, but none of the students were admitted to the hospital.

The university has begun a mass cleaning and disinfecting of campus buildings and stated that “at this time, we have not identified a common food source among impacted individuals.”

Norovirus is a stomach illness that causes nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and gastrointestinal pain.