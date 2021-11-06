LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Chief Talent Officer (CTO) Search Partner

E.L. HAYNES PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Chief Talent Officer (CTO) Search Partner

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals for a vendor/consultant to lead and support the recruitment and selection process, in partnership with the Chief Executive Officer, for the Chief Talent Officer. Specifically, E.L. Haynes seeks a vendor to design and lead a process to create a pool of potential candidates, lead the interview and screening process, and support the E.L. Haynes leadership team to ultimately select a CTEO candidate by March 2022.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on November 15, 2021. We will notify the final vendors of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org