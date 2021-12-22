LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Summons, Notice of Publication and Notice of Hearing

TO: CRYSTAL BOWER AND JOHN DOE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED:

SUMMONS:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint for termination of your parental rights in and to the Defendant minor children in this action, the original of which has been filed in the Office of the Family Court for Horry County, on the 12th day of November, 2021, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your Answer to the Complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff, W. Evan Reynolds, 120 West Main Street, Kingstree, South Carolina 29556, within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time stated, the Plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the Defendants for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOTICE OF FILING:

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the action entitled above has been commenced by the Plaintiff against you in the Family Court of Horry County in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Conway, South Carolina, by the filing of a Summons and Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights on the 12th day of November 2021 and is available for inspection in the Office of the Family Court for Horry County, South Carolina.

NOTICE OF HEARING:

A Termination of Parental Rights Hearing will be held at the Family Court Room of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Horry County Government & Justice Center, 1301 2nd Avenue, Conway, South Carolina, on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

December 16, 2021 South Carolina Department of Social Services

Kingstree, South Carolina By: _ W. Evan Reynolds ____________________

Evan Reynolds, Esquire

JENKINSON, KELLAHAN, THOMPSON & REYNOLDS, P.A.

Post Office Drawer 669

Kingstree, SC 29556

Ph: (843) 355-2000

Fax: (843) 355-2010

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

AS A RESULT OF THIS HEARING, YOU COULD LOSE YOUR RIGHTS AS A PARENT.