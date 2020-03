March 30, 2020

The DMV’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 40 after outbreaks occurred in two nursing homes in Maryland and Virginia. There are currently 1240 cases in Maryland, 891 in Virginia, and 346 in the District. Those who have passed away from the coronavirus include a member of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s staff, George Valentine (pictured above) and Northwestern High School head basketball coach Terrance Burke.

