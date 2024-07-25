WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Union Station closes entrances as protests erupt following Netanyahu’s visit and speech

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Protests erupted in Washington, D.C. during Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit, leading to significant police presence and the use of pepper spray by Capitol Police to defuse crowds. Demonstrators, organized by the group “Arrest Netanyahu,” expressed their grievances against the Israeli leader, accusing him of orchestrating actions in Gaza they deem genocidal. The protests impacted travel near Union Station, with Amtrak announcing delays and ticket checks for station access. Despite the tensions, large pro-Israel counter-protests did not materialize, though small groups of supporters faced backlash from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

The demonstrations saw thousands of participants bussed in from various states, with some defacing the Christopher Columbus statue at Union Station and replacing U.S. flags with their own. Netanyahu addressed the protesters during his speech, dismissing them as “useful idiots.” In response to the unrest, U.S. Capitol Police increased security around the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu stayed and advised congressional staff to use underground tunnels for safer movement. The protests highlight the heightened tensions surrounding Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.