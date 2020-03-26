METRO LINK – Tourist told to stay away from Cherry blossoms, due to coronavirus (WATCH LIVE)

March 25, 2020

Patrick Collishaw

News Writer

Metro Link

On March 17, 2020, trees are seen in bloom in the Rose Garden of the White House. Normally an exciting time when tourists flock the nation’s capital to get a glimpse of the city’s famous Cherry Blossoms Park, the US Capital is attempting to cut visits to the park due to the coronavirus. Trees covered in cherry blossoms have been isolated by yellow police tape along the tidal basin, as officials say the expected crowds make it impossible for individuals to stay at least two meters from each other (what health officials have advised). Instead, officials have directed people to view the cherry blossoms on the live “bloom” video online.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)