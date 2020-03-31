MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland’s Gov. Hogan issues a “stay-at-home” order for nonessential workers

March 30, 2020

Patrick Collishaw

News Writer

Maryland News

Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon called for the closure of all daycare providers in the state of Maryland. Now, all the facilities must close after March 27 unless they have been designated to serve the children of essential workers/personnel. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (seen above) details the list of essential personnel in his executive order. In the executive order, essential personnel are “essential persons…defined as: health care providers, emergency medical personnel and providers of long-term patient care or pharmacy services, public health workers, law enforcement, correctional workers, firefighters and other first responders, government workers who still have to work during the emergency, insurance workers and representatives, active-duty National Guard; child-care and education workers, including custodial staff and food-service providers, food distributors and suppliers; transportation and delivery-services workers, gas station operators and mechanics, infrastructure workers, including emergency support workers in gas and electric utility operations, public works, water treatment and waste management, and workers at other establishments that have been ordered to remain open during the emergency.” Government personnel have recommended using social networking within neighborhoods to assist with childcare if need be.

