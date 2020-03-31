THE WHITE HOUSE – Trump and Congress pass a 2 trillion dollars stimulus “coronavirus” bill

March 30, 2020

Patrick Collishaw

News Writer

The White House

Last week, lawmakers completed a record-breaking economic stimulus package worth over 2 trillion dollars. The package will bail out corporations, assist small businesses, and provide certain American citizens with a tax-free stimulus check of as much as $1200 for individuals and $2400 for couples and $500 per child, among other things. This stimulus bill was passed while certain members of Congress were in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. Currently, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) (seen above), Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), and Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) have all tested positive. The White House announced that the president and First Lady, as well and the vice president and his wife, have all tested negative.

(Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore)