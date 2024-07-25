POLITICS NEWS – $1.5 million raised for Kamala Harris by 44,000 black women on a zoom call

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Jotaka Eaddy, known as the “Olivia Pope of Silicon Valley” by Forbes, organized a Zoom event that brought together 44,000 Black women and raised over $1.5 million for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. The #WinWithBlackWomen network, which Eaddy founded, facilitated the event, featuring speakers like Rep. Joyce Beatty, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and Rep. Maxine Waters. The event’s popularity caused the Zoom meeting to crash due to high attendance.

The fundraiser marked a significant boost for Harris following Joe Biden’s withdrawal and endorsement of her candidacy. In just seven hours, Harris’ campaign saw a fundraising surge, with ActBlue reporting $46.7 million raised, making it the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 election. Eaddy thanked Zoom COO Aparna Bawa for accommodating the massive turnout, highlighting the historic nature of the event.