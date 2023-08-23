Trending
WASHINGTON DC NEWS— George Washington University will continue the process of arming campus police officers, despite objections from the public

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

George Washington University in Washington, D.C. has announced that they will officially move forward with the process of arming campus police officers. They are beginning what supervisory officers Chief James Tate and Captain Gabe Mullinax call “ the first of a multi-phase implementation process.” The police department states that this comes as a response to rising gun violence rates nationwide and efforts to get officers dispatched to “life-threatening emergencies” as quickly as possible. Additionally, in a statement from the university, university’s President Ellen M. Granberg says how “some community members have voiced their concerns, and our work now is to continue to ensure our implementation is guided by community feedback.”

