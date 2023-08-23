Maryland News— “Sister Act,” a Whoopi Goldberg musical, comes to Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Maryland

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

The stage adaptation of the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg comedy flick is coming to Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia, Maryland. The Broadway adaptation proved popular in 2011 when the musical earned five Tony nominations, sparking smaller theaters nationwide to recreate the musical. The music is written by Oscar winner Alan Menken who is best known for writing Disney songs in classics such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Tangled,” and “The Little Mermaid.” Johnson Moore, who plays Goldberg’s role of Deloris Van Cartier, says that “Alan Menken just took this iconic movie and made the music in the musical even more fabulous, baby.” The musical will stay at Toby’s Dinner Theatre from August 25, 2023 through November 5, 2023.