NATIONAL NEWS— Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has turned himself in on charges related to the 2020 presidential election

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, was indicted last week alongside former President Donald Trump on charges related to the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis states that Giuliani, Trump, and 17 others likely participated in efforts to subvert the will of voters in this election where Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Giuliani is allegedly charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony and he has turned himself in on these charges. Giuliani continues to deny all allegations.