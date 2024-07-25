NATIONAL NEWS – Deputy indicted for the murder of 36-year-old unarmed black mother, Sonya Massey

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Governor J.B. Pritzker expressed deep sorrow and anger over the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey by former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson. Massey, who had called law enforcement for protection, was unarmed when she was shot and killed. Pritzker emphasized the need for justice and systemic change to protect all citizens, thanking the Springfield State’s Attorney’s office for bringing charges against Grayson. He hopes that Massey’s memory will inspire efforts to create a just system.

Deputy Sean Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct after shooting Massey on July 6. The incident has sparked protests demanding transparency and justice. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office plans to release body camera footage, with certain images redacted out of respect for Massey’s family. Sheriff Jack Campbell condemned Grayson’s actions, stating they do not reflect the values of the department and emphasized the importance of accountability in law enforcement.