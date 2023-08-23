WORLD NEWS— India makes history as its Moon mission makes them the first to land in the lunar south pole region

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

India has made history with a successful moon landing in the lunar south pole region. This region, remarked by scientists as rocky and difficult to navigate, has been the focus of many nations. India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the moon as the country became the fourth in history to achieve this feat, following the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China. Celebrations broke out across the nation as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly announced that “India is now on the Moon.” Press releases from scientists and astronauts say that the country’s next goal is to find signs of inhabitability on the moon.