WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 4th Annual World Culture Fest is coming to Washington, D.C.

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The World Cultural Fest is a global event showcasing various cultures from around the world. It is a volunteer-based organization with participation from over 180 countries. The festival will take place across the National Mall from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 with thousands expected. 

“The purpose of the World Cultural Festival is to send a message that the whole world is one family, and we can exist and coexist with our differences,” said founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The organization claims that the festival will generate $30 million for Washington, D.C.



