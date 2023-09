Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, a quantum computing lab, Q-lab, opened in College Park, Maryland. IonQ, a quantum hardware and software company, and the University of Maryland came together for this unique accomplishment. The lab will work as a collaborative space where individuals can come and work in a controlled environment.

Quantum computers can solve complex problems exponentially faster than a classical computer can. IonQ describes quantum computers as a “revolutionizing technology”.