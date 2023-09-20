VIRGINIA NEWS – Perry to protect abortion rights in Virginia state senate campaigns

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, Virginia remains the only southern state to not inflict new abortion restrictions. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Planned Parenthood in Virginia has noted a rise in the number of women traveling to Virginia to access their services.

Democrat candidate Russet Perry says she wants to protect abortion rights in Virginia. While Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin vowed to push to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The result of the state’s election will also impact the presidential campaigns throughout Virginia.





