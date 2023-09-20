Trending
MARYLAND NEWS – New Montgomery County bill could illegalize right turn on red

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Montgomery County Council is set to vote today on the passing of the Safe Streets Act. The act would prohibit drivers of a motor vehicle from making a right turn on red at certain intersections. 

The bill is being pushed in an effort to provide more access to pedestrians following a rise in the number of serious and fatal crashes. The legislation would also require a performance review if a student going to or from school is involved in an accident within the county’s school zone. The bill was introduced by Evan Glass, the president of the Montgomery County Council.



