POLITICS – House Republicans reach agreement to avoid government shutdown

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two important sectors of the House Republican Conference reached a transient agreement to keep the government funded and avoid a shutdown slated for the end of the month. The agreement would keep the government funded through Oct. 31. House Republicans released a bill following the agreement.

The bill includes cutting domestic spending and immigration provisions. The tentative agreement to keep the government funding does not include temporary funding for Ukraine aid, a pressing concern for the White House. If the current bill passes the House there is a small chance that it will make it past the Democratic majority Senate.





