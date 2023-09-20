NATIONAL NEWS – Debris of F-35 fighter jet found in South Carolina

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The debris of an F-35 fighter jet that went missing near Charleston, South Carolina has been located. The jet was in autopilot mode when the pilot ejected himself following a “mishap” involving the aircraft. The jet belonged to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 and cost about $80 million.

The F-35 is the Department of Defense’s most expensive weapon system totaling around $1.7 trillion for the program. The F-35 is described as “the most lethal, survivable, and connected fighter jet in the world,” by Lockheed Martin, one of the world’s largest defense contractors.