WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Washington, D.C. native, Keith Pettigrew, appointed as lead of DC Housing Authority

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Keith Pettigrew has been appointed to lead the D.C. Housing Authority beginning Nov.1. Pettigrew, who was raised in the District’s public housing, will work to advance the way the DCHA provides quality housing to those in need. Prior to his new role, he served as the executive director of Alexandria’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

The DCHA is under scrutiny from residents who say there is a lack of communication and responsiveness. The agency is currently in a transitional phase as it will need to correct various internal issues following an audit from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As Pettigrew assumes his role he will have to work at getting the agency back on track and rebuilding the trust amongst the community residents.





