VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton won’t seek reelection following diagnosis

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Jennifer Wexton, the current Democratic representative of Virginia, will not seek reelection after she says she received a new diagnosis regarding her Parkinson’s disease. Wexton was informed that she has developed progressive supranuclear palsy, which is a part of the family of atypical parkinsonism. The National of Neurological Disorders and Stroke describes progressive supranuclear palsy as a disease that “worsens rapidly” and most people develop “severe disability within three to five years of symptom onset.”

Wexton, age 54, shared her original Parkinson’s diagnosis in April. She is currently serving her third term as Virginia’s representative but announced that she will retire after her current term is complete. “… I have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones,” said Wexton.