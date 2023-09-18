MARYLAND NEWS – 6 separate fires in one day across Gaithersburg

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Early Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, began investigating six fires that broke out in the same area of Gaithersburg. A two-alarm fire broke out at the Holbrook Center, where multiple businesses are in one building, officials said that there appear to have been several individual fires inside the building. Firefighters also responded to several vehicles on fire along with restaurants and a storage area.

There were around 65 firefighters on the scene working to control the flames. Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, officials say the investigation is being handled as arson. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says that a person of interest is in custody.





