The Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center hosts weekly kids concerts

By Nina Glick, Photojournalist

July 22, 2023

Photos by Nina Glick and DC Spotlight Newspaper

The Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center’s Kids Concert Series occurs every Wednesday until September 27th from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A rotating group of performers include Jim Hossick, who goes by the name “Kidsinger Jim.” On July 12th, he sang classics like “Itsy Bitsy Spider”, as well as his own original music for about an hour to a packed crowd of children and families. When asked about their favorite part of this event, multiple kids said it was definitely “the music.” One mother said that “it is a great event for the kids, because we can take them out before their nap” and allows them to go to the water splashing area to play at Potomac Town Center.