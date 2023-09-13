The Dad Gang hosts march for “dope dads” in DC

By Nina Glick, Photojournalist

August 21, 2023

Photos by Nina Glick and DC Spotlight Newspaper

The March of Dads came to Washington, D.C. this weekend for their annual march in the city. The organizers of the event, The Dad Gang, is a “global organization that is redefining the narrative of Black fatherhood.” The March of Dads has been in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York as well. At the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, leaders of the Dad Gang and fellow dads spoke about building community among each other.

Then, they marched on the National Mall from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to the Lincoln Memorial.