POLITICS NEW – Charlemagne the God accused congressmen of using assassination attempt to plot against Democrats

Charlamagne the God criticized two congressmen on The Breakfast Club for using the attempted assassination of Donald Trump for political gain. The incident occurred at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a shooter killed one attendee and injured two others, including Trump. Ohio Senator J.D. Vance blamed the shooting on President Joe Biden’s rhetoric of calling Trump an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson urged for calmer rhetoric in response to the event.

Charlamagne argued that both Vance and Johnson failed to acknowledge Trump’s own history of inflammatory remarks that have incited violence. He accused them of politicizing the situation for electoral advantage rather than working to unify people. Charlamagne emphasized that true leadership involves addressing all sources of divisive rhetoric, including Trump’s, to prevent further political violence and division.