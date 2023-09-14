MARYLAND NEWS – 16-year-old gunned down in Prince George’s County identified

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland have identified Jayda Medrano-Moore of Greenbelt Maryland as the teen girl who was fatally shot near DuVal High School in Lanham on Sept. 11. They are offering a reward for information in the case. Police say Medrano-Moore was walking on Palamar Avenue, after leaving the high school when an altercation between two groups of people broke out. She was shot and rushed to the hospital where she later died. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered, and police say they are unclear if they are searching for one or multiple suspects, but any information will be accepted.

Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House described Medrano-Moore as a “dedicated student, a beloved daughter, cherished friend and a source of inspiration for many.” House also shared that DuVal High School would be speeding up the rollout of new security measures, which include screening systems to detect weapons. Medrano-Moore’s family is currently accepting help to pay for the burial and funeral expenses through GoFundMe.