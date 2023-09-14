WASHINGTON DC NEWS – Metro red line will shutdown in the District for 2 weeks in December

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

WMATA reports that red line service will not run through Farragut North, Metro Center, and Gallery Place from Dec. 18 through Dec. 30, suspending a section of the Metro’s busiest line. There will be free shuttles available to transport passengers through the impacted areas. Judiciary Square station will also be closed from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24.

Metro says safety repairs will be made to the tunnels and tracks in disrepair dating back to structural issues almost 50 years old. Metro chose the closures to sync with the holidays as their ridership is around 40% lower than a standard week. Metro Chief of Infrastructure Andy Off shared his appreciation of customer’s flexibility in a statement, “Thanks to our customers for their understanding of these service outages this year. Completing these critical repairs will improve the reliability of our system for years to come.”