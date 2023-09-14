NATIONAL NEWS – Infowars host Owen Shroyers sentenced to 60 days in jail in Capitol riot case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Infowars host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to two months in jail for his involvement during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to entering a restricted area, which is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to one year behind bars. Prosecutors said he “helped create” the mob through his use of violent rhetoric that he shared with his viewers. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly stated that while Shroyer didn’t enter the Capitol, “Mr. Shroyer was not merely at the building, but he also did play a role in amping up the crowd on the steps that day,” leading chants of “1776!” on the property.

Prosecutors asked that Shroyer serve four months behind bars for his involvement. Prosecutors said that by Shroyer spreading election misinformation to the Infowars viewers, he allowed his followers to carry on with the attack. Shroyer told Judge Kelly that he wasn’t a part of the violence on Jan. 6, nor was he trying to incite the crowd with his chants.