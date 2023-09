By Nina Glick, Photojournalist

September 3, 2023

Photos by Nina Glick and DC Spotlight Newspaper

British pop artist Sting played two shows at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center this weekend. The former lead singer of The Police played his own original songs such as “Englishman in New York” as well as hits from The Police such as “Message in a Bottle” and “Every Breath You Take”.

Sting’s son Joe Sumner was the opening act.