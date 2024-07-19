ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Comedian and actor Bob Newhart, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the legendary comedian and actor, has passed away at the age of 94 at his home in Los Angeles. His publicist, Jerry Digney, announced that Newhart died on July 18 following a series of short illnesses. Newhart’s career in show business spanned over six decades, with iconic roles in “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart,” as well as memorable appearances in “The Big Bang Theory,” “Legally Blonde 2,” and “Elf.”

Born on September 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, Newhart initially pursued a career in accounting before achieving overnight success in comedy with his 1959 debut album, “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.” This groundbreaking album led to two Grammy Awards and a successful 12-year stand-up career. Newhart earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, winning his first Emmy in 2013 for his role on “The Big Bang Theory.” Newhart’s death follows the passing of his wife, Ginnie, in April 2023. He is survived by their four children and ten grandchildren.