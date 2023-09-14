POLITICS – Speaker McCarthy calls for a Biden impeachment inquiry

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reported today that he will launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. An impeachment inquiry is usually the first step toward a potential impeachment and can include subpoenas for documents and public hearings. McCarthy accused the president of lying about his knowledge of his son’s business dealings. McCarthy suggests that the president “joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions” along with receiving millions of dollars from shell companies.

Biden has not publicly responded to this impeachment inquiry, but the White House responded stating that “It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies” in a letter to top news executives. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the inquiry a “political stunt”, while John Thune, the senior senator for South Dakota claimed, “There’s enough smoke there that there are legitimate questions.”





