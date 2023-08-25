NATIONAL NEWS— Former President Donald Trump has surrendered at the Fulton County Jail

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia where he was booked on 13 felony counts regarding the 2020 presidential election. This surrender marks the fourth time this year Trump has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him. The booking process involved a quick 30 minute process since counselors had agreed on a $200,000 bond. The former President was also subjected to fingerprinting, eye scanning for biometric identification, and a mug shot which has been released to the public.