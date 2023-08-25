WASHINGTON DC NEWS— Washington, DC traffic closures for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

This Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, a historic event in which the ” I Have a Dream Speech,” delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., drew attention to racial equality efforts, primarily voting rights and police brutality. In celebration of the anniversary, a march will be held in which several roads surrounding the Lincoln Memorial will be closed off as organizers expect tens of thousands of visitors to participate. The celebration will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a march through the nation’s capital which is expected to last until 3 p.m.