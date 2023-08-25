METRO EVENTS – Annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival takes place at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

By Nina Glick, Photojournalist

July 23, 2023

Photos by Nina Glick and DC Spotlight Newspaper

The 2023 Lotus and Water Lily Festival, at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, ran from July 15th through Saturday, July 22nd as the summer lotus and lily blossoms bloomed. The festival event day themes this year were Healthy Parks Day, the Birds of the Garden, Kids Day, Neighborhood Night, Celebrating Veterans, Festival Finale, as well as the Asian Cultures and Lotus Day.

On Asian Cultures and Lotus Day, featured were food trucks, Buddhist Chanting, Music and Dance of Thailand, Chinese Lotus Dance, Classical Indian Dance, Bollywood Inspired Dance, and more.

Music and Dance from Thailand presented by the Wat Thai DC Temple