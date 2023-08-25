ENTERTAINMENT – Virginia native, Jason Mraz, brings his “Mystical Magical Ride” to Wolf Trap Summer Concerts

By Nina Glick, Photojournalist

August 7, 2023

Photos by Nina Glick and DC Spotlight Newspaper

On a stormy, summer Sunday in Vienna, Virginia, Jason Mraz brought his “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” to Wolf Trap in tandem with the June release of his new album titled the same. A product of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Mraz is a Grammy-Award winning singer known for his songs “I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up,” “Lucky,” and “Have It All.”

Singer-Songwriter Monica Martin provided the opening act.