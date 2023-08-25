MUSIC – The Eric Scott Trio performs at the weekly Bethesda Summer Concert Series

By Nina Glick, Photojournalist

July 22, 2023

Photos by Nina Glick and DC Spotlight Newspaper

The Bethesda Summer Concert Series continued on Friday, July 21st with the Eric Scott Trio. The weekly Friday Streetery Concerts take place at the corner of Norfolk and St. Elmo Avenues in Downtown Bethesda from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Sections of both streets are shut down in place of tables and chairs for patrons to eat and drink while listening to live music.

The last concert of this series will take place on September 15th.