METRO SCENE: Native American arrowheads and pottery featured at Gunston Hall archaeology event

July 15, 2023

By Nina Glick

Photos by Nina Glick

Gunston Hall, the 18th century home of George Mason, is providing different ways to explore history every Saturday until August 26th with its Summer Saturdays program. Prior themes for this event in Mason Neck, Virginia included Declaration Day, Juneteenth, and July 4th. The rotating themes, still to come, are garden, archaeology, food, and games.

The archaeology event that took place last Saturday featured a Virginia State Park ranger who had Native American artifacts, such as arrowheads and pottery found through archaeological excavations at the adjacent Mason Neck State Park. There was also activities where members of the public could simulate the archaeological practice of putting together shards of pottery to recreate plates for further investigation. Additionally, a practicing archaeologist brought samples of the tools archaeologists used in the field and allowed the public to view an actual excavation on the property. The current excavation is attempting to determine the date a ramp from the barn from George Mason’s era. The barn was torn down in 1950.

Sifting of the soil to find artifacts to help in date the ramp at Gunston Hall in Mason Neck, Virginia.

The archaeology excavation site at Gunston Hall in Mason Neck, Virginia.