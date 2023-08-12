VIRGINIA NEWS— Amtrak usage hits an all-time high in the past year, sparking plans for further improvements

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

In the past year, Amtrak has hit an all-time high in ridership. Virginia Passenger Rail Authority states that 1,256,123 passengers rode the Amtrak between July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, which included a record high of 111,212 passengers in June of 2023. DJ Stadtler, Virginia Passenger Rail Authority’s executive director, has said that “these record-setting ridership numbers reflect the need for more investment in passenger rail in the Commonwealth” and that there are plans for “infrastructure improvements from Northern Virginia into Washington, D.C. including a new bridge across the Potomac River.”