WORLD NEWS— Irish singer and songwriter Sinéad O’ Connor dies at age 56

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Irish singer and songwriter Sinéad O’ Connor has passed away at age 56 after she was found unresponsive in her London home. O’ Connor was best known for her distinctly crisp and powerful voice, incredible songwriting skills and views on current events. O’ Connor released her first album, “The Lion and the Cobra” in 1987 and it quickly rose to fame. However, O’ Connor’s second album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got,” and primarily the song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” was what propelled her into stardom as an iconic artist of the 1990s. The artist is survived by her three children and by millions of fans worldwide.